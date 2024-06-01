Bigg Boss OTT and 5 other most-watched Hindi OTT reality shows
Jun 01, 2024
AP Dhillon: First of a Kind is a four-part docu-series on Prime Video about the struggles of Pubjabi rapper, singer AP Dhillon.
Masterchef India on Sony LIV follows a panel of judges in a cooking competition in which cooks from all over India participate.
Dance+ Pro on Disney Plus Hotstar is a hunt for India’s best dancers where all the emerging talents emerge and make a name for themselves.
Famous dating show, Temptation Island’s Indian version is highly trending on Jio Cinema.
Koffee with Karan, the talk show made a comeback with season 8 and fans have been loving the celebrity drama.
Bigg Boss OTT’s second season was the top trending OTT reality show hosted by Salman Khan.
The third season of Bigg Boss OTT is now on the horizon but with some shocking changes.
The new season of the upcoming Bigg Boss 3 OTT will reportedly be now hosted by Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor taking place of Salman Khan.
