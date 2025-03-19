Abdullahpur Ka Devdas to Jaan e Jahan; Top 10 popular Pakistani dramas with impressive OST

Yashshvi Srivastava | Mar 19, 2025

Here’s a list of popular Pakistani dramas that have excellent OST

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ishq Murshid revolves around a girl who wants to crack a government exam to be an officer.

Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum centers around a girl who is ditched by her fiance days before her wedding.

Jaan-e Jahan centers around two individuals who love each other secretly.

Jafaa revolves around a girl who is forcefully married to a stranger.

Mein revolves around a high tempered girl who wants everything to be according to her.

Abdullahpur Ka Devdas revolves around a man who madly loves a girl who has never seen him.

Mann Jogi talks about the wrongly used religious rituals in Pakistan.

Gentleman follows a gangster who madly loves a journalist.

Sukoon revolves around the story of Aina and Raza.

Radd centers around a man who is suffering from childhood trauma.

