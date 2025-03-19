Abdullahpur Ka Devdas to Jaan e Jahan; Top 10 popular Pakistani dramas with impressive OST
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Mar 19, 2025
Here’s a list of popular Pakistani dramas that have excellent OST
Ishq Murshid revolves around a girl who wants to crack a government exam to be an officer.
Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum centers around a girl who is ditched by her fiance days before her wedding.
Jaan-e Jahan centers around two individuals who love each other secretly.
Jafaa revolves around a girl who is forcefully married to a stranger.
Mein revolves around a high tempered girl who wants everything to be according to her.
Abdullahpur Ka Devdas revolves around a man who madly loves a girl who has never seen him.
Mann Jogi talks about the wrongly used religious rituals in Pakistan.
Gentleman follows a gangster who madly loves a journalist.
Sukoon revolves around the story of Aina and Raza.
Radd centers around a man who is suffering from childhood trauma.
