Binge watch these Top 8 English films on Jio Cinema this weekend

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2024

River Wild: When crooks take over a family's river rafting excursion, an exciting adventure turns hazardous.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Babylon: The Road Home is a moving drama that traces a young man's quest for self-awareness and peace with his past.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Megan is a psychological thriller about a woman whose life takes a terrible turn following an accidental meeting with an enigmatic stranger.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Christmas Number One is a charming film about a singer who combines romance and music in an attempt to get the top spot on the Christmas chart.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

McEnroe: A biographical drama tracing the life and career of the renowned tennis player John McEnroe, who was renowned for his brilliance and fiery nature.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Housewives of the North Pole is a humorous Christmas comedy that revolves around the life of housewives in a tiny community.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A young woman's quest of self-discovery and love while studying abroad in Ireland is the subject of the romantic drama Finding You.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The List is another Hollywood film to watch on Jio Cinema this weekend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 popular webshows on Hotstar that will entertain you to the fullest

 

 Find Out More