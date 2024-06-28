Binge watch these Top 8 English films on Jio Cinema this weekend
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 28, 2024
River Wild: When crooks take over a family's river rafting excursion, an exciting adventure turns hazardous.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Babylon: The Road Home is a moving drama that traces a young man's quest for self-awareness and peace with his past.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Megan is a psychological thriller about a woman whose life takes a terrible turn following an accidental meeting with an enigmatic stranger.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Christmas Number One is a charming film about a singer who combines romance and music in an attempt to get the top spot on the Christmas chart.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
McEnroe: A biographical drama tracing the life and career of the renowned tennis player John McEnroe, who was renowned for his brilliance and fiery nature.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Housewives of the North Pole is a humorous Christmas comedy that revolves around the life of housewives in a tiny community.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A young woman's quest of self-discovery and love while studying abroad in Ireland is the subject of the romantic drama Finding You.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The List is another Hollywood film to watch on Jio Cinema this weekend.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 popular webshows on Hotstar that will entertain you to the fullest
Find Out More