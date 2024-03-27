BL Awards 2024 Winners in OTT Category: Sushmita Sen, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bloody Daddy and more

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 27, 2024

Mona Singh wins the Breakthrough Performance of the Year for Made in Heaven 2.

Barun Sobti wins the Best Supporting Actor for Kohrra.

Abhishek Banerjee wins Best Actor in a Negative Role for Apurva.

Sushmita Sen wins Performer of the Year for Taali and Aarya 3.

Vijay Varma also wins Performer of the Year for Dahaad.

Hansal Mehta wins Best Director - Hindi - Web-Series for Scoop.

The Railway Men was awarded Most Popular Web Series award.

Bloody Daddy was awarded the Best Film - Hindi award.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wins Best Actor - Hindi - Movies for Haddi.

Gulshan Devaiah wins Best Actor - Hindi - Web-Series for Guns & Gulaabs.

Wamiqa Gabbi wins Best Actress - Hindi - Web-Series for Jubilee.

Sobhita Dhulipala also wins Best Actress - Hindi - Web-Series for Made In Heaven 2.

