Black Mirror and Top 10 other anthology web series to watch on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2024
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is Guillermo del Toro's visually stunning collection of eight terrifying tales on Netflix.
Oats Studios features experimental sci-fi horror shorts with unconventional narratives. Stream it on Netflix.
Tales from The Loop follows interconnected stories about a group affected by a machine called The Loop. On Amazon Prime Video,
Electric Dreams is a thought-provoking series based on Philip K. Dick's sci-fi universe. Also on Prime Video.
Inside No. 9 offers a unique blend of horror and comedy in this genre-bending British anthology on Prime Video.
American Horror Story, a popular horror anthology with each season featuring a self-contained story on Disney+ Hotstar.
Why Women Kill follows the captivating stories of three women from different decades. Streaming on JioCinema.
Love, Death & Robots is an animated anthology known for its over-the-top visuals offering thought-provoking stories. On Netflix.
The Twilight Zone is a series from the 1950s on Prime Video with tales of ordinary people facing extraordinary experiences.
Black Mirror portrays the dark side of technology showcasing our dystopian future. Watch it on Netflix.
