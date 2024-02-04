Black on OTT: Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji starrer releases on THIS platform; check interesting trivia
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2024
Black movie completes 19 years today. And as a tribute, the film is now streaming on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Let's have a look at the interesting trivia about Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Black.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The team went to Shimla to shoot in the snow but it did not snow. They made artificial snow using salt. When the team left the Shimla after the shoot, it snowed.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
This is the only movie by Sanjay Leela Bhansali that does not have songs. Black heavily relied on background scores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The movie's title was registered with Kumar Gaurav. SLB requested him to give him the title. Kumar Gaurav felt Black was a path-breaking movie. There's a slide expressing thanks in the opening credits.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
At first, Rani Mukerji refused to play the role as she felt she wouldn't be able to play the role of a girl with visual and hearing impairment.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Big B did not charge a single penny for the movie.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rani wore dark tinted lenses to cover her green eyes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan was first signed for the movie. But she was dropped due to tension with the Bachchan family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor worked as assistants on the movie.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
11 years after the release, Big B revealed Ayesha Kapoor who played little Rani was actually trained by Ranbir Kapoor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan learned sign language for seven months.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 best Disney Plus Hotstar Hindi web series originals to binge watch now