Blink and 8 other must-watch movies of the Kannada cinema on OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 15, 2024
Blink is a sci-fi movie following Apoorva with the unique ability of being able to control blinking which soon becomes a curse. On Prime Video.
Avane Srimannarayana follows a corrupt cop who embarks on a quest to solve an ancient mystery in Amaravati. On Prime Video.
Dasara, an irresponsible small-time criminal seeks revenge after a brutal incident sets him on a mission. On Netflix.
Ugramm, a man with a dangerous past must protect a girl from relentless killers. On Zee5.
Lucia, a man suffering from insomnia finds his desires fulfilled through a drug, blurring the line between dreams and reality. On Sun NXT.
Kaatera is set against the backdrop of the 1970s and tells the story of farmers confronting life-altering challenges. On Zee5.
Kranti revolves around an NRI businessman Kranti Rayanna leading a revolution to protect government schools from corruption. On Prime Video.
Vikrant Rona, set in a remote village, unexplainable events unfold that are believed to be linked to the supernatural. On Hotstar.
Kaiva is a movie inspired by true events in 1983 Bengaluru, showcasing both the grandeur of old Bengaluru and its dark underworld. On Prime Video.
