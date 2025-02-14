Blink Twice to Die Hard; TOP 10 crime thrillers to watch on Prime Video
Roger Khuraijam
| Feb 14, 2025
Here are some of the best crime thrillers to watch on Prime video.
Captain Phillips follows Captain Richard Phillips, an American merchant mariner who was taken hostage by Somali pirates
Die Hard centers on a police detective, who becomes entangled in a terrorist takeover of a Los Angeles skyscraper while visiting his estranged wife during a Christmas Eve party.
Donnie Darko is about an awkward teenager who befriends Frank, a figure in bunny costume who informs Donnie that the world would end in 28 days, 6 hours, 42 minutes, and 12 seconds.
The Silence of the Lambs projects on a young FBI trainee who is hunting a serial killer, who skins his female victims. To catch him, she seeks the advice of the imprisoned serial killer.
Killer Heat centers on a twin brother who finds themselves entangled in a love triangle. A troubled detective known as 'The Jealousy Man' is brought in to investigate the case.
Sicario follows a principled FBI special agent who is enlisted by a government task force to bring down the leader of a powerful and brutal Mexican drug cartel.
The Handmaiden is about a Korean con-man who conjures up an elaborate plan to seduce a woman for her wealth. Along the way, he seeks help from an orphan to ensure he succeeds.
Late Night with the Devil, set in 1977, follows a live television broadcast that goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation's living rooms.
Witness centers on Samuel, a young Amish Boy who witnesses a murder. With the help of the investigating officer goes into hiding with the boy and his mother.
Blink Twice follows a group of people who are invited to the private island of a billionaire tech mogul. Soon, strange things start to happen with the attendees.
