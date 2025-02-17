Bloodhounds to A Brand New Life; TOP 10 popular Kim Sae-Ron movies and series to watch
Roger Khuraijam
| Feb 17, 2025
Here is a list of Kim Sae-Ron popular movies and series to watch.
Bloodhounds (Netflix) follows a young boxer who teams up with a delinquent and a moneylender to fight against a loan shark organization.
The Man from Nowhere (Prime Video) is about an ex-special agent who gets involved in a drug ring drama. He has to save the daughter of the smuggler from being the victim.
Hi! School: Love On (Viki) revolves around an angel who has no choice but to become a human after unintentionally saving a male student in danger.
The Great Shaman Ga Doo-shim (Viki) revolves around two very different high school student bands, who come together and fight off an evil spirit who threatens their high school.
A Girl at My Door (Prime Video) focuses on a policeman who faces imprisonment after being wrongly accused of abusing a young girl she took into custody.
Mirror of the Witch (Prime Video) follows an infertile princess who meets a friendly scholar and helps her conceive. But, she has to pay a hefty price.
A Brand New Life (Prime Video) is about a girl who is left in a Catholic orphanage by her father and struggles to adjust to a new life.
The Villagers (Netflix) is about a PE teacher, who was a former boxing coach. He gets involved in a missing person case that is not being taken seriously.
The Queen's Classroom (Viki) follows a teacher whose unique teaching methods conflict with her young sixth grade students over the period of one school year.
Leverage (Prime Video) is about a group of con artists, led by an ex-insurance investigator, who steals from the rich and helps the poor and needy people.
