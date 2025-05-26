Bloodhounds to Soundtrack #1: TOP 10 Korean dramas to binge in one day

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 26, 2025

Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.

Bloodhounds (Netflix) is about two boxers who join hands to bring down a moneylender.

Kingdom (Netflix) centres around a deceased king who rises from the dead, and a mysterious plague begins to spread.

Soundtrack #1 (JioHotstar) project on two best friends who've known each other for nearly twenty years, move in together and start collaborating on making music

My Name (Netflix) revolves around a woman who joins a gang to avenge her father's death.

Live On (Prime Video) follows a high school girl who joins her school's broadcasting club in order to catch the person trying to reveal her secret.

Long Time No See (Viki) centres around two men who are not exactly what they seem.

The Witch's Diner (Viki) is about Jo Hee-Ra, who appears before Jung Jin's restaurant and shows her a dish that can grant wishes

D.P. (Netflix) tells the story of a team of Korean military police with their mission to catch deserters.

The Hymn Of Death (Netflix) depicts the tragic romance between Joseon's first soprano, Yun Sim-deok, and the genius playwright, Kim Woo-jin.

Here's My Plan (Prime Video) revolves around a teenage girl who seeks revenge after experiencing many unhappy things early in life.

