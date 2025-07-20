Bloodhounds to Soundtrack #1: TOP 10 Korean dramas to binge in one day
Bloodhounds is about two boxers who join hands to bring down a moneylender.
Kingdom centres around a deceased king who rises from the dead, and a mysterious plague begins to spread.
Soundtrack #1 project on two best friends who've known each other for nearly twenty years, move in together, and start collaborating on making music
My Name revolves around a woman who joins a gang to avenge her father's death.
Live On follows a high school girl who joins her school's broadcasting club to catch the person trying to reveal her secret.
Long Time No See centres around two men who are not exactly what they seem.
D.P. tells the story of a team of Korean military police with their mission to catch deserters.
The Witch's Diner is about Jo Hee-Ra, who appears before Jung Jin's restaurant and shows her a dish that can grant wishes
Here's My Plan revolves around a teenage girl who seeks revenge after experiencing many unhappy things early in life.
The Hymn of Death depicts the tragic romance between Joseon's first soprano, Yun Sim-deok, and the genius playwright, Kim Woo-jin.
