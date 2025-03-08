Blue Birthday to My Last Love; Top 10 shows featuring Yang Hong-seok
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Here’s a list of top Korean dramas of Yang Hong-seok
Blue Birthday revolves around a female protagonist who revisits the past through mysterious photos.
Move to Heaven revolves around two cleaners who reveal numerous untold stories.
Phoenix follows a couple who fell in love but can’t be together.
My Last Love follows Bong-young who works hard to support his family.
Shadow Beauty revolves around a girl who is bullied at school by students.
The Best Chicken follows Park Choi who quits his office to open a restaurant.
Real Men 300 features male and female celebrities as they experience life in the military.
Road to Kingdom revolves around a group of boys on the competition survival show.
Anniversary Anyway revolves around six teenagers who are experiencing their first love
Law of the Jungle follows twelve people who are abandoned in the jungle.
