Blue Birthday to My Last Love; Top 10 shows featuring Yang Hong-seok

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2025

Here’s a list of top Korean dramas of Yang Hong-seok

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Blue Birthday revolves around a female protagonist who revisits the past through mysterious photos.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Move to Heaven revolves around two cleaners who reveal numerous untold stories.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Phoenix follows a couple who fell in love but can’t be together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Last Love follows Bong-young who works hard to support his family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shadow Beauty revolves around a girl who is bullied at school by students.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Best Chicken follows Park Choi who quits his office to open a restaurant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Real Men 300 features male and female celebrities as they experience life in the military.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Road to Kingdom revolves around a group of boys on the competition survival show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anniversary Anyway revolves around six teenagers who are experiencing their first love

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Law of the Jungle follows twelve people who are abandoned in the jungle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Love to Hate to My Name; Top 10 short Korean dramas to watch in a single day on OTT- Netflix, Viki and others

 

 Find Out More