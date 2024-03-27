Blue Star and 8 other South Indian sports dramas to watch on Prime Video, and other OTT

These are some of the best South Indian sports dramas streaming on OTT platforms.

Blue Star follows two cricket captains and their rivalries. On Prime Video.

Bigil starred Vijay in double role, as a gangster & aging football coach who gets a shot at redemption. On Prime Video.

Godha follows a Kabaddi coach fighting for women's empowerment in sports. On YouTube.

Irudhi Suttru is a gritty boxing drama with R Madhavan training a fiery young boxer. On SonyLIV.

Sarpatta Parambarai is a 1970s boxing rivalry with stunning visuals. On Prime Video.

A father-daughter duo overcomes barriers to chase cricket dreams in Kanaa. On SonyLIV.

Jersey follows a middle-aged cricketer who gets a second shot at his dream. On Hotstar.

Chennai 600028, follows Raghu who joins the opposition team for a cricket tournament. On Hotstar.

