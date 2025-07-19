Blue Valentine to Indecent Proposal and The Other Woman; Top 10 romance-betrayal films that will make you question the idea of love

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 19, 2025

Indecent Proposal revolves around a wealthy man who offers a couple 1 million dollars to spend the night with his wife.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cruel Intentions follows two wealthy siblings who make a dangerous bet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind follows a couple who undergo the process to erase their memories.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Blue Valentine follows a couple breaking down a relationship, told through non-linear flashbacks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Other Woman centers around three women who discover that they have been cheated by the same man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gone Girl follows a marriage that takes an unexpected turn.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Girl On The Train centers around a woman who becomes obsessed with a perfect couple.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Match Point centers around a tennis pro who becomes embroiled in a complicated love triangle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Closer follows two couples whose relationships are at the test.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Unfaithful follows a married woman who begins an affair with a stranger.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Secret Garden to Nevertheless: TOP 10 Korean drama with controlling male lead on Netflix, Prime Video and Viki

 

 Find Out More