Bob Marley and other biographical dramas on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 07, 2024
Bob Marley: One Love is a biographical film that tells the story of the reggae legend Bob Marley. On Prime Video.
Bohemian Rhapsody chronicles the life of Freddie Mercury, the lead singer of the rock band Queen. On Netflix.
Walk the Line is a biographical drama tells the story of music legend Johnny Cash and his relationship with June Carter Cash. On Prime Video.
Ray depicts the life of Ray Charles, one of the most influential figures in American music history. On Netflix.
Elvis explores the life and music of Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Roll. On Netflix.
A Beautiful Mind tells the story of John Nash, a brilliant mathematician who struggled with schizophrenia. On Prime Video.
Hidden Figures tells the story of three women mathematicians and aerospace engineers at NASA during the Space Race. On Hotstar.
The Social Network tells the story of Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook. On Netflix.
Oppenheimer is about theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as the father of the atomic bomb. On Jio Cinema.
