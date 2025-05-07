Border to LOC: Kargil; TOP 10 Bollywood military movies that every Indian should watch
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 07, 2025
Here is a list of movies to watch.
Border (Prime Video) is about 120 Indian soldiers who fought all night at the Longewala region until the Indian Air Force arrived.
Uri: The Surgical Strike (ZEE5) is based on the real story of the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack.
Kesari (Prime Video) revolves around Havildar Ishar Singh, who leads 21 Sikh soldiers and fights against 10,000 Pashtun invaders.
Lakshya (Netflix) follows Karan Shergill, a young, who joins the Indian Army and turns out to be a hero when the war breaks out.
LOC: Kargil (Prime Video) is based on the real story of the Kargil war fought between India and Pakistan in 1999.
Sam Bahadur (ZEE5) is based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw.
Paltan (ZEE5) focuses on Lieutenant Colonel Raj Singh, who, along with his team, sets out to protect the Nathu La Pass from the Chinese.
Haqeeqat (ZEE5) is based on the events of the 1962 Sino-Indian War about a small platoon of soldiers in Ladakh.
1971 (YouTube) projects on a group of Indian POWs, who decide to risk their life and escape from the clutches of the Pakistan army.
Ghazi (Netflix) focuses on a Pakistani submarine that secretly plans to attack India. However, the Indian naval forces stopped their plan on time.
