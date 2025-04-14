Boyhood to Paterson; TOP 10 slice-of-life movies that are worth watching
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 14, 2025
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Boyhood (JioHotstar) tells the story of MJ whose parents divorce. He and his sister live with their mother. In the course of twelve years, MJ’s life takes a drastic turn.
American Graffiti (Prime Video) centers around a group of teenagers and their adventures throughout a single night.
Mid90s (Prime Video) projects on Stevie, a 13-year-old boy in 1990s Los Angeles. To escape a troubled home life, he begins spending time with an older group of skateboarders.
What's Eating Gilbert Grape (Prime Video) focuses on Gilbert who is caught between his love for Becky and his responsibilities towards Arnie, his brother who has an intellectual disability.
Paterson (Prime Video) follows Paterson, a bus driver who loves to write poems in his notebook. However, when his wife tries to make copies of the poem, he finds his notebook has been torn.
Frances Ha (Prime Video) revolves around Frances who experiences new adventures in the city, where she also finds love and makes a decent living.
Lady Bird (JioHotstar) focuses on a high school senior who shares a turbulent relationship with her mother.
Lost in Translation (Prime Video) follows an American actor Bob, lands in Tokyo for an ad film and ends up meeting Charlotte, who's left behind by her photographer husband. Gradually.
Marriage Story (Netflix) is about a stage director and his actor wife struggle through a gruelling, coast-to-coast divorce that pushes them to their personal and creative extremes.
Amour (Prime Video) centers around Georges and Anne, an old couple, who are retired music teachers and lives a tranquil life until Anne suffers a stroke and becomes hemiplegic.
