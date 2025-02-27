Boys over Flowers to Flower of Evil and The Heirs; Top 10 Korean dramas available on MX Player
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Feb 27, 2025
I’m Not a Robot is a sci-fi drama that follows a man who suffers from dangerous allergies.
I’m Not a Robot (2)
Goblin revolves around Kim Shin, an immortal goblin who is in se
The Heirs follows a young couple who belong to different backgrounds.
Richman centers around a man who sets out on a journey from loneliness to overcoming obstacles.
Flower of Evil follows a detective who marries Bark Hee-Sung, unaware of his reality.
Boys over Flowers centers around a girl who gets a scholarship to enroll in a high school.
1 Percent of Something revolves around an arrogant wealthy person who hires a teacher to fake his fiancé.
Pinocchio revolves around a man whose family is ruined by a news channel.
Suspicious Partner centers around Noh Ji Wook who works with Eun Bong-hee who work together on a case.
The Penthouse revolves around the residents of Hera Palace who live a wealthy life.
