Boys over Flowers to Goblin and The Heirs; Top 10 Korean dramas available on MX Player

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 13, 2025

MX Player has one of the best thrilling contents that will keep its viewers hooked to the screen. Here’s a list of Korean dramas available on MX Player.

I’m Not a Robot is a sci-fi drama that follows a man who suffers from dangerous allergies.

Goblin revolves around Kim Shin, an immortal goblin who is in search of a human bride.

Boys over Flowers centers around a girl who gets a scholarship to enroll in an expensive school.

1 Percent of Something revolves around an arrogant wealthy person who hires a teacher to fake his fiancé.

Pinocchio revolves around a man whose family is ruined by a media channel.

Suspicious Partner centers around two individuals who work together on a case.

The Penthouse revolves around the residents of Hera Palace who live a wealthy life.

The Heirs follows a young couple who belong to different backgrounds.

Richman centers around a man who sets out on a journey from loneliness to overcoming obstacles.

Flower of Evil follows a detective who marries Bark Hee-Sung, unaware of his reality.

