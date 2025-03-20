Boys Over Flowers to Melting Me Softly; Top 10 romantic Korean dramas on MX Player
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 20, 2025
Here’s a list of top romantic Korean dramas on MX Player
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Boys Over Flowers centers around Geum Jan Di who gets enrolled in an elite Shin Hwa High School.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Goblin revolves around Kim Shin, an immortal goblin who is cursed to love forever.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Love With Flaws revolves around a woman who hates pretty boys but is reunited with an old school friend.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Suspicious Partner centers around Noh Ji Wook, a senior prosecutor who works together with his trainee to catch a serial killer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
W: Two Worlds Apart revolves around Yeon-joo who discovers that her father created a webtoon named W.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Heirs revolves around the story of a young couple belonging to families with contrasting background.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Melting Me Softly follows Ma Dong-Chan and Ko Mi-Ran who take part in a human freezing experiment.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Something in the Rain follows a woman who undergoes a metamorphosis after she reconnects with her friend’s younger brother.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She was Pretty centers around two childhood sweethearts who met each other after 15 years.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dr. Romantic follows Kim Sa Bu, a popular surgeon who returns after a mysterious disappearance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Perfect Marriage Revenge to Love to Hate You; TOP 10 Korean dramas with fake relationship that will steal your heart
Find Out More