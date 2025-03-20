Boys Over Flowers to Melting Me Softly; Top 10 romantic Korean dramas on MX Player

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2025

Here’s a list of top romantic Korean dramas on MX Player

Boys Over Flowers centers around Geum Jan Di who gets enrolled in an elite Shin Hwa High School.

Goblin revolves around Kim Shin, an immortal goblin who is cursed to love forever.

Love With Flaws revolves around a woman who hates pretty boys but is reunited with an old school friend.

Suspicious Partner centers around Noh Ji Wook, a senior prosecutor who works together with his trainee to catch a serial killer.

W: Two Worlds Apart revolves around Yeon-joo who discovers that her father created a webtoon named W.

Heirs revolves around the story of a young couple belonging to families with contrasting background.

Melting Me Softly follows Ma Dong-Chan and Ko Mi-Ran who take part in a human freezing experiment.

Something in the Rain follows a woman who undergoes a metamorphosis after she reconnects with her friend’s younger brother.

She was Pretty centers around two childhood sweethearts who met each other after 15 years.

Dr. Romantic follows Kim Sa Bu, a popular surgeon who returns after a mysterious disappearance.

