9 Superhit K-Dramas of Lee Min-Ho you will surely fall in love with him

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2025

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Heirs centers on a wealthy high school student who falls in love with an ordinary girl.

City Hunter revolves around an IT expert who wants to take revenge from the ones responsible for his father’s death.

When The Stars Gossip centers on a gynecologist who goes to a space station.

The King Eternal Monarch follows the emperor of the kingdom of Corea.

The Legends Of The Blue Sea centers on a con artist who falls in love with a mermaid.

Boys Over Flowers follows a group of wealthy and influential boys.

Faith revolves around Choi Young, a skilled and loyal warrior from the Goryeo dynasty.

Line Romance follows a music producer who finds inspiration through a Chinese tourist.

