Boys Over Flowers to The Heirs; TOP 10 high school Korean dramas that will make you nostalgic for your first love
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 15, 2025
Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Boys Over Flowers (Netflix) centers around Geum Jan Di who gets a scholarship at an elite school. However, she is picked on by one of the richest and most popular students.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dream High (Netflix) focuses on a group of individuals who enrol in a popular performing arts school aspire to become idol stars.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Heirs (Prime Video) follows two teens from different social backgrounds reunite at an exclusive high school attended by Korea's ultra rich, after they meet at LA.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
School 2017 (Viki) projects on a group of students, who go through several ups and downs, try to cope with their personal problems as well as deal with a corrupt system at school.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Love Alarm (Netflix) is about Kim Jojo who experiences young love while coping with personal adversities, in a world where an app alerts people if they like someone.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Extraordinary You (Viki) follows a high-school girl who finds that she is merely a character from a comic book whose destiny is decided by the writer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Reply 1997 (Prime Video) follows a woman reminiscing her teenage years with her friends at their high school reunion where everybody talks about the time when she was obsessed with a boy band.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Weak Hero Class (Netflix) revolves around a studious young man who refuses to back down from the bullies in his class.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
True Beauty (Netflix) centers around a student who uses make-up to conceal her blemishes. However, she soon befriends a boy who sees her for her true self.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
At Eighteen (Prime Video) is about a loner boy who is transferred to another high school. There he comes across a new life and meets his first love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Business Proposal to Dr. Romantic; Top 10 popular K-dramas of Ahn Hyo-seop
Find Out More