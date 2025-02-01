Boys Over Flowers to The Heirs; TOP 10 Korean High School dramas on OTT that will make you nostalgic
Roger Khuraijam
| Feb 01, 2025
Get ready to reminisce about the highs and lows of high school with these iconic Korean dramas.
Boys Over Flowers (Prime Video) is about a working-class girl who gets tangled up in the lives of a group of wealthy young men in her elite high school.
Extraordinary You (Prime Video) centres on a high school girl who is merely a character from a comic whose destiny is decided by the writer. So, she decides to change her story.
The Heirs (Netflix) follows two teens from different social backgrounds who meet at an exclusive high school attended by Korea’s ultra rich.
Reply 1988 (Netflix) centers on a group of friends who lived in the same lane and relied on each other to get through their teenage years and also set a path for their future.
Who Are You: School 2015 (ZEE5) follows two twin sisters who are orphans and get separated. However, fate brings them together in the darkest hours of their lives.
At Eighteen (MX Player) focuses on a misunderstood loner who is drawn out of his shell after transferring to another school that changed his life.
Dream High (Netflix) is about a group of individuals who enrolls in popular arts schools to become idol stars. While they were at the school they discovered the meaning of friendship, love and life.
School 2017 (ZEE5) follows a group of students who are going through ups and downs of life and they also try to change the corrupt system of the school.
Love Alarm (Netflix) is about a high school girl in a society greatly influenced by a mobile app capable of notifying whether someone within their vicinity has romantic feelings for them.
True Beauty (Netflix) centers on Lim Ju-kyung who is insecure about her appearance and uses make-up to conceal herself. Soon, she befriends a boy who sees her true self.
