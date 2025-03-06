Boys Over Flowers to The King: Eternal Monarch; Top 10 most-watched Korean dramas featuring Lee Min-Ho

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2025

Here’s a list of popular Korean dramas featuring Lee Min-ho

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Legend of the Blue Sea revolves around a mermaid who follows the human who has helped her.

The King: Eternal Monarch revolves around Lee Gon who inherits the throne of the Cornea Kingdom.

Pachinko highlights the story of numerous timelines in the lives of a single family.

City Hunter centers around Lee Jin-pyo who plans a revenge scheme with his adopted son as a weapon.

Boys Over Flowers revolves around Geum Jan-di who wants to attend high school at peace.

The Heirs follows Cha Eun-sang and Kim Tan who form a special connection after meeting in America.

When the Stars Gossip follows Gong Ryong who is forced to prove his worth to his fiance’s father.

Personal Taste follows Park Kae-in who plans not to fall in love ever after suffering the betrayal from her boyfriend and best friend.

Mackerel Run revolves around Cha Gong-chan who is newly transferred to Myoung-mun High School.

