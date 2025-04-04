Boys Over Flowers to Crash Landing on You and Queen of Tears; Top 10 light-hearted Korean dramas that are a must-watch
Here’s a list of K-dramas that are must watch
Business Proposal revolves around a girl who goes on a blind date with her boss
It’s Okay to Not be Okay revolves around an antisocial children’s book author and an employee.
Descendant of the Sun revolves around a soldier who falls in love with a gorgeous surgeon.
Crash Landing on You revolves around a girl who accidentally lands in North Korea after a paragliding mishap.
Queen of tears revolves around a married couple who struggles to adjust in their married life.
King The Land revolves around a charming heir who clashes with his hardworking employee.
What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim (5)
The Legends of the Blue Sea centers around a mermaid who starts following a man who has helped her
Our Beloved Summer centers on two ex-lovers who get pulled back in front of camera.
While You Were Sleeping revolves around three individuals with a unique power.
