Boys Over Flowers to Crash Landing on You and Queen of Tears; Top 10 light-hearted Korean dramas that are a must-watch

Business Proposal revolves around a girl who goes on a blind date with her boss

It’s Okay to Not be Okay revolves around an antisocial children’s book author and an employee.

Descendant of the Sun revolves around a soldier who falls in love with a gorgeous surgeon.

Crash Landing on You revolves around a girl who accidentally lands in North Korea after a paragliding mishap.

Queen of tears revolves around a married couple who struggles to adjust in their married life.

King The Land revolves around a charming heir who clashes with his hardworking employee.

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim (5)

The Legends of the Blue Sea centers around a mermaid who starts following a man who has helped her

Our Beloved Summer centers on two ex-lovers who get pulled back in front of camera.

While You Were Sleeping revolves around three individuals with a unique power.

