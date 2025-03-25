Boys Over Flowers to Descendants of the Sun and Queen of tears; Top 10 Korean dramas for beginners
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Mar 25, 2025
Korean dramas have gained massive popularity around the world. Here’s a list of Korean dramas for beginners
Crash Landing On You revolves around a girl who accidentally lands in North Korea after a paragliding mishap.
Descendants of the Sun centers around a special forces soldier who falls in love with a beautiful nurse.
Boys Over Flowers follows Geum Jan-di who gets enrolled in a prestigious school after saving a student’s life.
While You Were Sleeping follows three individuals who can foresee the future.
Extracurricular highlights the story of three different characters named Oh Ji, Bae Gyu and Seo Min.
Itaewon Class centers around Park Sae-ro-yi who seeks revenge against a former classmate.
The Glory follows Moon Dong-eun who was bullied as a kid.
What’s Wrong WIth Secretary Kim centers around a boss who tries everything to stop his secretary from resigning.
Queen of Tears revolves around a couple who struggles in their married life.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha follows Yoon Hye-jin who visits Gongjin and decides to open a dental clinic.
