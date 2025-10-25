Boys over Flowers to I’m Not a Robot: Top 10 Korean dramas available on MX Player
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 25, 2025
I’m Not a Robot is a sci-fi drama that follows a man who suffers from dangerous allergies.
Goblin revolves around Kim Shin, an immortal goblin who is in search of a human bride.
Boys over Flowers centers around a girl who gets a scholarship to enroll in an expensive school.
1 Percent of Something revolves around an arrogant, wealthy person who hires a teacher to pretend to be his fiancée.
Pinocchio revolves around a man whose family is ruined by a media channel.
Suspicion Partner centers around two individuals who work together on a case.
The Heirs follows a young couple who belong to different backgrounds.
Richman centers around a man who sets out on a journey from loneliness to overcoming obstacles.
Flower of Evil follows a detective who marries Bark Hee-Sung, unaware of his reality.
