Boys Over Flowers to The Heirs; TOP 10 Korean drama with compelling stories

Watch these intriguing kdramas with compelling stories.

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2025

Extraordinary You is about a girl in a high school comic who wants to change her story.

Boys Over Flowers revolves around four wealthy high schoolers, encountering a poor girl.

School 2015: Who Are You showcases two twin sisters reuniting after ups and downs.

True Beauty follows a girl who transforms herself using makeup.

Love Alarm revolves around technology enabling users to figure out their feelings.

The Heirs follows the life of Kim Tan, a wealthy high schooler.

School 2017 depicts high school authorities trying to catch the ultimate rule breaker X.

Twinkling Watermelon follows a passionate boy forming his band.

Weak Hero Class One portrays high school bullying on a deeper level.

Twenty-five Twenty-One is about a young fencer trying to achieve her dream.

