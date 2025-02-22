Boys Over Flowers to The Heirs; TOP 10 Korean drama with compelling stories
Watch these intriguing kdramas with compelling stories.
Vidhi
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 22, 2025
Extraordinary You is about a girl in a high school comic who wants to change her story.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Boys Over Flowers revolves around four wealthy high schoolers, encountering a poor girl.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
School 2015: Who Are You showcases two twin sisters reuniting after ups and downs.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
True Beauty follows a girl who transforms herself using makeup.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Love Alarm revolves around technology enabling users to figure out their feelings.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Heirs follows the life of Kim Tan, a wealthy high schooler.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
School 2017 depicts high school authorities trying to catch the ultimate rule breaker X.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Twinkling Watermelon follows a passionate boy forming his band.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Weak Hero Class One portrays high school bullying on a deeper level.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Twenty-five Twenty-One is about a young fencer trying to achieve her dream.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 zodiac signs that hold grudges for very long
Find Out More