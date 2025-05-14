Boys Over Flowers to The King Eternal Monarch and To The Beautiful You: Top 10 superhit K-Dramas of Lee Min Ho you must watch

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 14, 2025

Here’s the list of the best superhit K-dramas of Lee Min-Ho that are a must-watch

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The King Eternal Monarch follows Korean emperor Lee Gon, who tries to close the door of a parallel world.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

To The Beautiful You revolves around Goo Jae Hee, who is infatuated with Kang Tae Joon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Personal Taste follows a furniture designer who is compelled to live in the same house as Son Ye-jin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Heirs centers on a wealthy high school student who falls in love with an ordinary girl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

City Hunter revolves around an IT expert who wants to take revenge on the ones responsible for his father’s death.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

When The Stars Gossip centers on a gynecologist who goes to a space station.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Legends Of The Blue Sea centers on a con artist who falls in love with a mermaid.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Boys Over Flowers follows a group of wealthy and influential boys.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Faith revolves around Choi Young, a skilled and loyal warrior from the Goryeo dynasty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Line Romance follows a music producer who finds inspiration through a Chinese tourist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anupam Kher wins hearts with his ‘Hindi Medium’ charm at Cannes 2025

 

 Find Out More