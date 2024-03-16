Bramayugam and more Top 10 South Indian horror films to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2024
Bramayugam is now on SonyLiv. It is a horror mystery thriller featuring Mammootty. It is in black and white adding more thrill to the gripping story.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pisaasu is on Disney+Hotstar. A man is haunted by the spirit of a teenage girl as she guides him to her killer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maya is on Zee5. It is about a ghost haunting a single mother played by Nayanthara.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pizza is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a pizza delivery man getting into a bungalow and witnesses paranormal activities.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhoothakaalam is a horror mystery on SonyLiv. The story revolves around a mother and son who witness weird activities post the death of a family member.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neelavelicham is about a writer who lives in an abandoned bungalow that is haunted by a spirit of a woman who committed suicide. Watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
U-Turn on Prime Video is a supernatural thriller in which people meet with accidents when they break a traffic rule.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zero on MX Player is about a woman wanting to ruin everything in the world after getting possesses by a spirit. What will her husband do?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cold Case on AhaTv has Prithviraj Sukumaran solving mysterious cases with paranormal connect.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ezra is on YouTube to watch. It is about a couple having paranormal experiences after buying an antique box.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Yodha box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra starrer starts decent; sees growth in evening shows
Find Out More