Bramayugam, Tumbbad and other best horror thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more for the perfect chills
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 20, 2024
Bramayugam on SonyLIV will take you on a journey through ancient tales and legends.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhool Bhulaiyaa on Hostaar is a story of an NRI couple whose wife gets possessed by a spirit.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bulbbul is a period horror drama that has a unique blend of folklore with horror. Available to watch on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Phobia starring Radhika Apte, Satyadeep Misra in main roles is known for its gripping thriller. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar can be streamed on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma starrer Pari will make you believe in ghosts and their power. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Stree on Prime Video is a perfect horror-comedy that explores the mysterious disappearance of men.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ghost Stories on Netflix has some spine-chilling tales consisting of four short film segments.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tumbbad is a folk horror film directed by Rahi Anil Barve. The film will give you goosebumps. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
1920 is a film about a haunted palace in Rajasthan wherein a woman gets possessed by a spirit.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 films about consent that you should watch now with your family on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Find Out More