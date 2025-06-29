Brave and Beautiful to Love Is In The Air: Top 10 romantic Turkish dramas that will put a smile on your face

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2025

Pyaar Lafzon Mein Kahan follows Hayat, who falls in love with her boss.

Endless Love revolves around a young artist who falls in love with a poor man.

Love is in the Air follows Eda and Serkan, who are in a passionate yet challenging relationship.

Sunehri Titli revolves around three daughters who get to know the hidden secrets of their family.

Love Trap revolves around a girl who works in a textile factory, meets Kareem, and is forced into marriage.

Ebb and Tide follows Yaman, who lives a peaceful life but is in jail because of her elder brother.

Day Dreamer revolves around Sanem, an aspiring writer who is tasked to find a job or get married.

Black and White Love centers around Asli, who makes a special bond with a man opposite.

Brave and Beautiful revolves around a mysterious man who falls into the peaceful town of Korludag.

The Tailor follows a famous tailor who sews a wedding dress for his best friend’s fiancée, but everyone has a secret.

