Brave and Beautiful to Love Is In The Air: Top 10 romantic Turkish dramas that will put a smile on your face
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 29, 2025
Pyaar Lafzon Mein Kahan follows Hayat, who falls in love with her boss.
Endless Love revolves around a young artist who falls in love with a poor man.
Love is in the Air follows Eda and Serkan, who are in a passionate yet challenging relationship.
Sunehri Titli revolves around three daughters who get to know the hidden secrets of their family.
Love Trap revolves around a girl who works in a textile factory, meets Kareem, and is forced into marriage.
Ebb and Tide follows Yaman, who lives a peaceful life but is in jail because of her elder brother.
Day Dreamer revolves around Sanem, an aspiring writer who is tasked to find a job or get married.
Black and White Love centers around Asli, who makes a special bond with a man opposite.
Brave and Beautiful revolves around a mysterious man who falls into the peaceful town of Korludag.
The Tailor follows a famous tailor who sews a wedding dress for his best friend’s fiancée, but everyone has a secret.
