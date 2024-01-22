Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 and more Top 10 documentaries that are a must watch on OTT

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2024

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story on Disney+Hotstar is about Ross Brawn. It stars Keanu Reeves and is a must watch for all the racing lovers.

Becoming on Netflix narrates the life of former First Lady of the US Michelle Obama.

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared is on Netflix. The documentary is about the Malaysian Airlines Flight that disappeared in 2014.

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths on Netflix will send chills down your spine. The documentary is about the death of 11 members of one family.

All That Breathes on JioCinema is a documentary about two real-life brothers who run a bird clinic in Delhi. It is about the rising air pollution and its effects on birds.

Daughters of Destiny is a documentary about five girls from rural India and how their lives change as they get education. It is shot over seven years.

The Last Dance is about the rise of Michael Jordon and Chicago Bulls. The documentary has footage from unforgettable 1997-98 season.

Becoming Warren Buffett is on JioCinema. It gives insight into the life of the legendary investor.

One Child Nation is on Amazon Prime Video. It is a documentary narrating the effects of China's 'One child' policy.

Wild Wild Country on Netflix is a documentary on the controversial religious guru Osho.

The Elephant Whisperers on Netflix is about Boman and Bellie who take care of an orphaned Elephant.

Sly on Netflix is a documentary of Sylvester Stallone giving insights into how his real-life shaped his on-screen characters.

