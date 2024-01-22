Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 and more Top 10 documentaries that are a must watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2024
Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story on Disney+Hotstar is about Ross Brawn. It stars Keanu Reeves and is a must watch for all the racing lovers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Becoming on Netflix narrates the life of former First Lady of the US Michelle Obama.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
MH370: The Plane That Disappeared is on Netflix. The documentary is about the Malaysian Airlines Flight that disappeared in 2014.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths on Netflix will send chills down your spine. The documentary is about the death of 11 members of one family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All That Breathes on JioCinema is a documentary about two real-life brothers who run a bird clinic in Delhi. It is about the rising air pollution and its effects on birds.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Daughters of Destiny is a documentary about five girls from rural India and how their lives change as they get education. It is shot over seven years.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Last Dance is about the rise of Michael Jordon and Chicago Bulls. The documentary has footage from unforgettable 1997-98 season.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Becoming Warren Buffett is on JioCinema. It gives insight into the life of the legendary investor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One Child Nation is on Amazon Prime Video. It is a documentary narrating the effects of China's 'One child' policy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wild Wild Country on Netflix is a documentary on the controversial religious guru Osho.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Elephant Whisperers on Netflix is about Boman and Bellie who take care of an orphaned Elephant.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sly on Netflix is a documentary of Sylvester Stallone giving insights into how his real-life shaped his on-screen characters.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Liked The Bequeathed? Top 10 other Korean thriller web series to watch on Netflix
Find Out More