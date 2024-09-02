Breathless on Netflix and other Top 8 medical dramas to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 02, 2024
Breathless is a new show on Netflix. The web series revolves around the lives of doctors and medical staff of a public hospital.
Grey's Anatomy cannot be out of this list. It is the most successful medical drama with 21 seasons on Disney+Hotstar.
The Resident is about doctors facing challenges on daily basis. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Scrubs is a comedy web series on Amazon Prime Video revolving around a medical intern at Sacred Hearts Hospital.
ER web series on Amazon Prime Video is about doctors and medical staff of Chicago hospital emergency room.
The Night Shift revolves around a group of doctors associated with the US Army. It is on Prime Video.
Chicago Med is on JioCinema. Doctors of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center do their best to save patients in emergency ward.
Doctor Slump on Netflix is more of a romance drama. The story revolves around two burnt out doctors.
Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is about the doctors doing the crisis management. It is on Prime Video.
The Good Doctor is on Netflix. The series revolves around a young doctor who is suffering from autism and Savant syndrome.
