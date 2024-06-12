Bridgerton 3 and other Top 8 upcoming releases on Netflix, Jio Cinema and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 12, 2024
DOCTOR CLIMAX: This week's top OTT releases include the comedic series Doctor Climax.
BRIDGERTON SEASON 3 PART 2: New episodes of Bridgerton are available on Netflix, continuing where the previous part left off.
PRESUMED INNOCENT: Bill Camp, Ruth Negga, and Jake Gyllenhaal are the cast of Apple's newest mystery crime thriller, Presummed Innocent.
NOT DEAD YET SEASON 2 returns with a second season that explores the lives of a woman named Nell Serrano on Disney+ Hotstar.
DAVID LETTERMAN 5, the well-known talk show presenter and comedian, returns with new installments.
KING OF COLLECTIBLES: THE GOLDIN TOUCH SEASON 2 is back with another thrilling season in which the cast members give viewers a peek inside a top auction house.
GAANTH: A gripping criminal thriller that centers on the investigation of a mass suicide case, Gaanth is set in Delhi.
KEITH ROBINSON: DIFFERENT STROKES – Listen to the well-known comedian discuss the difficulties he had following a stroke.
