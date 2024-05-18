Bridgerton and other web series on Netflix about royalty
Nishant
| May 18, 2024
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a prequel to Bridgerton, exploring the young Queen Charlotte's rise to power.
The Empress is a historical drama about 19th-century Bavarian duchess Elisabeth and her marriage to Emperor Franz Joseph I.
Versailles focuses on King Louis XIV's relocation of his court to Versailles and the surrounding intrigue.
The King's Affection is a Korean drama about Princess Dam-yi of the Joseon Dynasty, who disguises herself as her deceased twin brother.
Roman Empire, an anthology series combining dramatizations and historical commentary on the careers of Julius Caesar and others.
The Last Czars is a dramatization of Czar Nicholas II's reign and the fall of the Russian royal family during the October Revolution.
The English Game is a miniseries on the origins of modern English football, featuring upper-class Arthur Kinnaird and working-class Fergus Suter.
Secrets of Great British Castles is a docuseries where historian Dan Jones explores the history and occupants of Britain's most iconic castles.
Greatest Events of WWII in Colour, a docuseries using colorized footage to recount critical moments of World War II.
