Bridgerton, Heeramandi, and 8 other period dramas to stream on Netflix

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2024

Heeramandi is the newest work of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, set during the time of British-ruled India following an elite house of courtesans,

Bridgerton is set during the Regency Era in England following the story of eight siblings trying to find love.

The Crown, an award-winning series chronicling Queen Elizabeth II during the different phases of her life.

The Last Kingdom is a historical drama following Uhtred's journey in 9th-century England, navigating between Anglo-Saxon and Danish identities.

Versailles is centered on King Louis XIV's construction of the Palace of Versailles amidst political turmoil in 17th-century France.

Peaky Blinders is set in post-WWI Birmingham, led by Cillian Murphy's Thomas Shelby alongside an ensemble cast.

Troy: Fall of a City is a mini-series depicting the Trojan War and the love affair of Paris and Helen.

The Queen's Gambit is an acclaimed series following chess prodigy Beth Harmon's rise in a patriarchal society.

Alias Grace, an adaptation of Margaret Atwood's novel, portrays the mysterious 1843 murders through the perspective of servant Grace Marks.

Outlander is an epic tale spanning multiple time periods, primarily set in 18th-century Scotland.

