Bridgerton, Heeramandi, and 8 other period dramas to stream on Netflix
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 07, 2024
Heeramandi is the newest work of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, set during the time of British-ruled India following an elite house of courtesans,
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bridgerton is set during the Regency Era in England following the story of eight siblings trying to find love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Crown, an award-winning series chronicling Queen Elizabeth II during the different phases of her life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Last Kingdom is a historical drama following Uhtred's journey in 9th-century England, navigating between Anglo-Saxon and Danish identities.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Versailles is centered on King Louis XIV's construction of the Palace of Versailles amidst political turmoil in 17th-century France.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Peaky Blinders is set in post-WWI Birmingham, led by Cillian Murphy's Thomas Shelby alongside an ensemble cast.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Troy: Fall of a City is a mini-series depicting the Trojan War and the love affair of Paris and Helen.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Queen's Gambit is an acclaimed series following chess prodigy Beth Harmon's rise in a patriarchal society.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alias Grace, an adaptation of Margaret Atwood's novel, portrays the mysterious 1843 murders through the perspective of servant Grace Marks.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Outlander is an epic tale spanning multiple time periods, primarily set in 18th-century Scotland.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean skincare benefits of Aloe Vera that you didn't know
Find Out More