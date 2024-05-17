Bridgerton season 3 and other Top 10 web series on OTT that are based on novels
Nikita Thakkar
| May 17, 2024
The latest season of Bridgerton is based on a novel named Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn. It is now streaming on Netflix.
Outlander on Netflix is based on the novel series of the same name penned by Diana Gabaldon. It revolves around two time crossed lovers.
Game of Thrones is available on JioCinema. The series is adaptation of novels penned by George R. R. Martin. It is a power game among the noble families.
The Haunting of Hill House is a horror series. It is said to be based on novel penned by Shirley Jackson.
Sacred Games is one of the finest web series in Hindi. It is an adaptation of novel that is written by Vikram Chandra. It is on Netflix.
Good Omens is on Amazon Prime Video. The comedy drama is based on Terry Pratchett's novel. It is one of the best web series about a demon and angel.
A Suitable Boy is based on Vikram Seth's book of the same name. The series is on Netflix. It stars Tabu, Ishaan Khattar and more. It's on Netflix.
The Witcher is also based on a novel penned by a Polish writer named Andrzej Sapkowski. The adventure fantasy drama is on Netflix.
The Queen's Gambit on Netflix is based on a novel by Walter Tevis. It is about Beth Harmon who wants to be the best Chess Player in the world.
Hannah Baker's suicide in 13 Reasons Why and the story behind sends chills down your spine. It is based on a novel by Jay Asher with the same name.
