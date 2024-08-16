Brinda and more top Kannada OTT releases of August 2024 to watch on SonyLiv, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Aug 16, 2024
Brinda on SonyLiv is a show about SI cadet Brinda who has to solve a brutal murder case.
Brinda is directed by Surya Manoj Vangala and it is a perfect crime thriller television series.
Shekhar Home on JioCinema stars Kay Kay Menon, Ranvir Shorey, Rasika Dugal in main roles.
Shekhar Home will keep you hooked with its unique storyline and plots.
Roopanthara is an anthology film starring Raj B Shetty, Hanumakka Samshekhar Bolegaon and more.
Turbo available to watch on SonyLiv is about a jeep driver who is forced to relocate to Chennai.
Turbo is a Malayalam-language action comedy film directed by Vysakh.
Hejjaru is about a man who loses something precious to him.
Hejjaru stars Bhagat Alva,Leonilla Shwetha D'souza, Gopalkrishna Deshpande and more in main roles.
Jigar is an action drama Kannada film that you can watch on OTT platform.
