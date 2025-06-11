Brokeback Mountain to The Fault in Our Stars: TOP 10 romantic movies that will make you cry

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2025

Here is a list of movies to watch.

The Fault in Our Stars (JioHotstar) follows Hazel, whose life changes when she meets Augustus at a cancer support group. Meeting him changed her life.

The Vow (Prime Video) projects on Paige, who meets with a terrible accident which leaves her in a coma. When she wakes up, she doesn't recognise her husband, Leo.

Atonement (Netflix) follows an aspiring writer who catches her elder sister with her lover. Things changed when she accused of her older sister lover of raping.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (Netflix) focuses on two individuals who undergo a memory erasure procedure to forget each other.

Brokeback Mountain (JioHotstar) centres around two shepherds who develop a sexual and emotional relationship.

The Notebook (Prime Video) projects a poor man who falls in love with a wealthy woman. They are forced to keep their passion for each other aside due to societal differences.

Boys Don't Cry (Prime Video) is about Teena, a young transgender, adopts a male identity and becomes romantically involved with Lana, a single mother.

Titanic (Prime Video) follows Jack and Rose, of different societal classes, who fall in love on a voyage.

A Walk to Remember (Prime Video) depicts the story of two students who fall in love during a school play. However, a secret threatens to end their love.

Call Me By Your Name (Netflix) centres around Elio, a teenager, who develops feelings for Oliver, his father's temporary assistant.

