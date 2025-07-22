Burning to Kill Boksoon: TOP 10 Korean mystery thriller movies that will keep you up all night
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 22, 2025
Hwayi: A Monster Boy (Prime Video) tells the story of Hwayi, a boy who is kidnapped as an infant and raised in isolation by five notorious criminals.
I Saw the Devil (JioHotstar) focuses on a secret service agent, Soo-hyun sets out to seek revenge after his pregnant fiancée is brutally murdered.
The Wailing (Prime Video) follows a policeman who investigates a series of mysterious killings and illnesses in a remote Korean village in order to save his daughter.
Bogota (Netflix) tells the story of immigrants who start a dangerous deal to survive in Bogotá, the last land for hopeless lives.
Sleep (Prime Video) tells the story of Hyeon-soo and Soo-jin, who are newlyweds. However, she discovers Hyeon-soo is sleepwalking with strange behaviour.
A Hard Day (Prime Video) is about a corrupt detective who is on a hit-and-run. However, he manages to cover it up, but soon gets a mysterious call from a man claiming to have seen it.
The 8th Night (Netflix) centres on a monk who hunts down a millennia-old spirit that's possessing humans and unleashing hell on Earth.
Hunt (Prime Video) projects on NIS agents Park Pyong-ho and Kim Jung-do, who begin to suspect each other while hunting down a hidden spy within their organisation.
Kill Boksoon (Netflix) follows Gil Bok-Soon, a single mother and an assassin who works for Cha Min-Kyu. Soon before she ends her contract, she engages in a kill-or-be-killed confrontation.
Burning (Prime Video) projects on Jong-su, a young man, who runs into his childhood friend, Hae-mi. They soon meet an enigmatic young man, whom Jong-su becomes suspicious of.
