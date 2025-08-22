Business Proposa to Crash Landing on You: Top 10 Korean dramas perfect to watch on date night
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 22, 2025
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God revolves around an immortal goblin who is in search of a human bride.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Descendants of the Sun revolves around a special forces officer who is madly in love with a doctor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Queen of Tears revolves around the love story of individuals completely different in background.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Business Proposal revolves around an ordinary employee who accidentally goes on a blind date with her boss.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vincenzo revolves around a mafia lawyer who returns to his homeland to complete a mission.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Crash Landing On You follows a girl who accidentally falls in North Korea due to a paragliding mishap.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
When Life Gives You Tangerines revolves around the story of a spirited girl and a steadfast boy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
When the Phone Rings revolves around a politician and his mute wife, whose life turns upside down after a phone call.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mouse follows Jeong Ba-reum, a police officer who faces life-threatening events while following a psychopath.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
King the Land highlights the love story of a CEO of a luxurious hotel and its best employee.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Lovers of the Red Sky to A Time Called You and Top Management: Top 10 popular K-dramas of Ahn Hyo Seop
Find Out More