Business Proposal to Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: TOP 10 romantic Korean dramas to make your heart skip a beat
Roger Khuraijam
| Jun 30, 2025
Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (Netflix) revolves around a dentist who moves to a seaside village where she meets a handyman intent on helping his neighbours.
Queen of Tears (Netflix) follows the queen of department stores and the prince of supermarkets weathering a marital crisis, until love miraculously begins to bloom again.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (Prime Video) revolves around Kim Bok-joo, a weightlifter, who gets attracted to a fitness doctor and is even ready to lose weight for him.
Crash Landing on You (Netflix) is about a South Korean heiress who lands in North Korea after a paragliding mishap and runs into the life of an army officer, who decides to help her.
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? (Viki) centres around Lee Young-joon, a vice-chairman of a major corporation. One day, things changed when his secretary decided to quit her job.
Business Proposal (Netflix) follows Ha-ri showing up on a blind date to scare away her friend's prospective suitor. However, plans go awry when he turns out to be Ha-ri's CEO.
My Love from the Star (Netflix) projects on Do Min-joon, an alien who was stranded on Earth four hundred years ago.
Descendants of the Sun (Viki) focuses on a soldier belonging to the South Korean Special Forces who falls in love with a beautiful surgeon. However, profession keeps them apart.
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon (Netflix) tells the story of Bong-soon, who gets hired as a bodyguard to Min-hyuk, a video game company's CEO. However, she falls for him.
Her Private Life (Viki) is about Sung Deok-mi, a museum curator, who hides an intense adoration of singer Cha Shi-an under her professional persona.
