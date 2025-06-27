Business Proposal to Chicken Nugget: TOP 10 binge-worthy funny Korean dramas that will make you laugh
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 27, 2025
Here is a list of dramas to watch.
Welcome to Waikiki (Viki) is about three adult men who dream of making a movie and opening a guest house to earn money, even though they do not know how to run it.
Business Proposal (Netflix) tells the story of Ha-ri, who shows up to a blind date for a friend, only to find that her date is her CEO.
Love Next Door (Netflix) follows a woman who lives abroad, suddenly returns to Korea and shows her love interest in her mother’s friend’s son.
Mr. Queen (Netflix) centres around Jang Bong-hwan, a chef, who had a near-death accident and wakes up as Queen Cheorin in the Joseon period.
Doctor Slump (Netflix) focuses on Nam Ha-neul and Yeo Jeong-woo, who run into each other again during the lowest moments of their lives
So Not Worth It (Netflix) revolves around a group of students with different multicultural backgrounds residing at a college dormitory in Seoul.
Her Private Life (Prime Video) is about Sung Deok-mi, a museum curator, who hides an intense adoration of singer Cha Shi-an under her professional persona.
Frankly Speaking (Netflix) depicts the story of Song Ki-baek, an announcer, who develops a disorder that causes him to speak without thinking.
Chicken Nugget (Netflix) is about the struggles of a father to recover his daughter, who entered a mysterious machine and turned into a chicken nugget.
Start-Up (Viki) follows a woman who has dreams of becoming an entrepreneur, and her love triangle between her first love and another man who is pretending to be her first love.
