Business Proposal to Dr. Romantic; Top 10 popular K-dramas of Ahn Hyo-seop

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 14, 2025

Here’s a list of best Korean dramas of Ahn Hyo-seop you must-watch at least once

Business Proposal revolves around a girl who goes on a blind date with a man who happens to be her boss.

Still 17 revolves around the story of Woo Seo Ri who wakes up after spending 17 years in a coma.

Dr. Romantic centers around a respected surgeon who returns after mysteriously disappearing.

Abyss follows two individuals who made a shocking discovery, when they found themselves in an unknown body.

Lovers of the Red Sky

A Time Called You centers around a woman who is transported back in the body of a high school student.

Top Management follows a former girl trainee who has the power to foresee the future.

Splash Splash Love follows a girl who runs away from her entrance exam and enters the Joseon Dynasty.

One More Happy Ending revolves around former members of a girl band who struggle with love.

Entertainer follows Shin Suk-Ho who starts his own company after leaving a large entertainment agency.

