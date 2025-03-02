Business Proposal to Dr. Romantic; Top 10 superhit K-dramas of Ahn Hyo-seop
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Mar 02, 2025
Here’s a list of best Korean dramas of Ahn Hyo-seop you must-watch at least once
Business Proposal revolves around Ha-ri who shows up as a fake date with a man who turns out to be her boss.
Still 17 follows Woo Seo Ri who wakes up after being 17 years in coma.
Dr. Romantic follows Kim Sa Bu, a well respected surgeon who returns after mysteriously disappearing.
Abyss follows two individuals who discover that they have come back in different bodies they don’t recognize.
Lovers of the Red Sky follows Hong Chun GI, a talented painter whose life takes a unique turn when she falls in love with Ha Ram.
A Time Called You follows a woman who is transported back in the body of a high school student.
Top Management follows a former girl trainee who has the power to foresee the future.
Splash Splash Love follows a girl who runs away from her entrance exam and enters the Joseon Dynasty.
One More Happy Ending follows former members of a girl band who struggle with love.
Entertainer follows Shin Suk-Ho who starts his own company after leaving a large entertainment agency.
