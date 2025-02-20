Business Proposal to The Uncanny Counter; Top 9 superhit K-dramas of Kim Sejeong you must-watch

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2025

Here are some superhit K-dramas of Kim Sejeong you must watch at least once

Business Proposal revolves around four friends who overcome several problems to be together.

The Uncanny Counter centers around demon hunters who poase as workers in a noodle shop.

School 2017 centers around a group of students who go through numerous challenges.

Brewing Love revolves around a bubbly liquor salesperson Kim Se Jeong.

Today’s Webtoon follows Ma-eum who becomes an employee at a webtoon after an injury.

The Sound of Your Heart focuses on a cartoonist Jo Seok who lives a normal life with his family.

I Wanna Hear Your Song centers around Hong Yi-Young who witnesses a murder.

Busted! Is a thrilling detective drama starring Kim Se-jeong.

