Lovely Runner to A Time Called You: Top 10 K-drama based on the concept of time travel

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 08, 2025

Here’s the list of popular Korean dramas based on the concept of time travel.

A Time Called You follows a woman who is transported back in time as she mourns the death of her boyfriend.

Again My Life follows a prosecutor who was killed in an investigation returns back to life.

Twinkling Watermelon revolves around a high school student who travels back in time and meet his teenage father.

Lovely Runner follows Im Sol who travels back in time to her high school years.

Reborn Rich revolves around a loyal employee who reborns as the youngest son of the company after being killed.

My Perfect Stranger follows Hae Jun whose world changes when he unexpectedly across a time machine.

Tunnel follows a detective who travel forward in time to catch a serial killer.

Familiar Wife follows Cha Joo Hyuk who magically acquires the ability to change the past.

Times follows two reporters, one who live in the future is on the mission to save the Korea’s president.

Tomorrow With You revolves around Yoo So Joon who travel through time whenever he takes the subway.

