Call Me Bae and more Top 7 OTT releases of Friday September 6 that will make your weekend entertaining
Nikita Thakkar
| Sep 05, 2024
Call Me Bae starring Ananya Panday will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Sept 6 on Amazon Prime Video.
The story is about a rich girl gone poor and how she navigates through life.
Kill is premiering on Disney+Hotstar on Sept 6.
It is said to be he most violent film made in Bollywood.
Ribel Ridge will be up on Netflix on Sept 6. It is about a marine cop who fights against corruption.
The second season of Tanaav will be up on SonyLiv this Friday. It is an action thriller web series is said to be the Hindi remake of Fauda.
Visfot starring Ritiesh Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan will be up on JioCinema Premium. The trailer promises a chilling crime thriller.
Asif Ali And Suraj Venjaramoodu's comedy movie Adios Amigo will be up on Netflix on Sept 6.
Committee Kurrollu is releasing on ETV Win on Sept 6. It is about a gang of friends from village and a disagreement that brings change in equations.
Bad Boys: Ride or Die is coming to Netflix on Sept 6. The action comedy movie stars Will Smith, Jacob Scipio and more.
