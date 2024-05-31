Call Me Bae, Chakda Express and other upcoming releases on OTT that you can't miss

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2024

"Chakda Xpress," a biographical sports drama starring Anushka Sharma, looks to be an inspiring and passionate film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The highly awaited second season of "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein" will feature Gurmeet Choudhary in the cast.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the series "Call Me Bae," Ananya Panday plays the main character and chronicles the story of a daddy's girl who loses her trust fund.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ananya's ability as an actor is expected to be showcased in this captivating tale of poverty to riches.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Junaid Khan, who is making his stage debut in the period drama "Maharaj," is expected to impress the audience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Because of its captivating characters and excellent storytelling, this historical series is worth watching.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the exciting and suspenseful series "Mandala Murders," Vaani Kapoor plays the lead role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Her part in this captivating program will have viewers gripping their seats.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 most romantic South Indian films on OTT

 

 Find Out More