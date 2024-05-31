Call Me Bae, Chakda Express and other upcoming releases on OTT that you can't miss
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 31, 2024
"Chakda Xpress," a biographical sports drama starring Anushka Sharma, looks to be an inspiring and passionate film.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The highly awaited second season of "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein" will feature Gurmeet Choudhary in the cast.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the series "Call Me Bae," Ananya Panday plays the main character and chronicles the story of a daddy's girl who loses her trust fund.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya's ability as an actor is expected to be showcased in this captivating tale of poverty to riches.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Junaid Khan, who is making his stage debut in the period drama "Maharaj," is expected to impress the audience.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Because of its captivating characters and excellent storytelling, this historical series is worth watching.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the exciting and suspenseful series "Mandala Murders," Vaani Kapoor plays the lead role.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Her part in this captivating program will have viewers gripping their seats.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 most romantic South Indian films on OTT
Find Out More